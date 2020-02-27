SCHOOLS are not being advised to close in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), despite recent outbreaks in Europe.

Around a dozen schools have sent staff and pupils home to self-isolate for 14 days after returning from half-term trips in northern Italy, where 323 people have tested positive for the virus and 11 have died.

However, the Public Health England (PHE) medical director Paul Cosford confirmed that the general advice is still “not to close schools.”

Which schools have closed?

Fourteen schools in the UK have now closed, while more than 20 others have sent pupils home for fear they may have been exposed to coronavirus during ski trips to northern Italy.

The schools that are currently closed are:

Lutton St Nicholas primary school, Lincolnshire

Gedney Church End primary school, Spalding

Shepeau Stow Primary School, Spalding

St Christopher's C of E high school, Accrington

Trinity Catholic College, Middlesbrough

Cransley School in Northwich, Cheshire

The Brine Leas Academy sixth form, Cheshire

William Martin Junior and Infant School, Essex

Tudor Grange Academy Kingshurst, Birmingham

The ContinU Plus Academy, Kidderminster

Lime Academy Watergall in Bretton, Peterborough

St Peter's Church of England Middle School, Old Windsor

Archbishop Temple School, Preston

Burford School, Oxfordshire

What's the advice to schools?

Despite concerns coronavirus could spread following the recent outbreak in Italy, Cosford told Radio 4’s Today programme that self-isolation, rather than school closures, is key.

He said: “Schools have to take difficult decisions given the complexity of issues that they are facing.

“What I would say is that our general advice is not to close schools.

“What we are clear about is if you have been in the area of northern Italy of concern and you have symptoms - it is a cough, shortness of breath or fever - then you do need to self-isolate, you need to phone NHS 111 and await advice for further assessment or testing.

“Of course if you’ve been to one of the specific towns that are identified by the Italian government and essentially closed down, then our advice and requirement is to self-isolate anyway.”

Cosford also added the PHE was available to talk to schools about their “specific circumstances” and “help them make the right decisions for them”.

What's the latest travel advice?

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) recently updated its travel advice, urging against all but essential travel to 10 small towns in Lombardy.

These include Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano, along with one in Veneto (Vo’ Euganeo).

These areas have been isolated by the Italian authorities due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

The Department for Education along with PHE has issued updated advice for schools and colleges in England, following a number of schools sending staff and students home to self-isolate after returning from northern Italy.

What should concerned parents do?

The advice states that students returning from the region who are not experiencing any symptoms should continue to attend school as normal.

If children are currently well:

they are advised to self-isolate only if they develop symptoms

they can continue to attend work or education

they do not need to avoid contact with other people

their family do not need to take any precautions or make any changes to their own activities

testing people with no symptoms for COVID-19 is currently not recommended

it is useful to always take a mobile phone with them when they go out so that they can contact others if they do become unwell

In the UK, 7,132 people have been tested for coronavirus with 13 testing positive.

Eight of those who tested positive have now been discharged from hospital.

What are the symptoms to look for?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explaining they usually cause “mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses”, like the common cold.

Most people get infected with these viruses at some point during their lives, although they usually only last for a short period of time.

Symptoms of the virus may include:

runny nose

headache

cough

sore throat

fever

a general feeling of being unwell

Human coronaviruses can sometimes cause lower-respiratory tract illnesses, such as pneumonia and bronchitis, or more severe diseases such as SARS. However, this is more common in people with cardiopulmonary disease, people with weakened immune systems, infants and older adults.