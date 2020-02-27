A SPECIAL taskforce has been launched to aid recovery operations in Monmouthshire following recent storms and flooding.

Recovery co-ordinating group Attis has been set up in conjunction with the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales and local authorities across Gwent to help victims.

Monmouthshire County Council said work is being carried out to assess the damage and impact of the flooding, with more than 100 properties already being identified as impacted by the floods in the area.

With the cost of the recovery operation expected to run into tens of millions, the task group has already begun seeking financial assistance from the Welsh Government.

The task group is expected to be operational for a number of months, and possibly longer, until the disruption has been rectified.

Council leader Peter Fox said: "Through the establishment of Attis we have already begun identifying what levels of support and advice are available to our residents and it will be these offers of support that start us on the long road to recovery.

"I could not think of a more appropriate name for this group than Attis – the Greek God of rebirth.

"In these unprecedented times, I’m extremely proud of our communities who have all rallied together to support their neighbours and offer everything from free sofas and food to getting stuck in with the clean-up of debris and waste.

"You have been remarkable. To those affected, I can reassure you we are working around the clock to get Monmouthshire back up and running.”

To help the group carry out their response, anyone affected by flooding in Monmouthshire is being asked to get in touch with the council.

A form can be accessed via the ‘My Monmouthshire’ app or on the council’s website.

Staff across the county’s Community Hubs are also on hand to help anyone with the form if they do not have access to a computer.

Anyone who is able to offer support to those affected by flooding is encouraged to get in contact with the council in order for all offers of help to be documented.