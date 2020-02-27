GWENT Police are appealing for information to help locate Billy Price from the Newport area, who was last seen on Saturday, February 22.

Mr Price, 42, is described as being white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be wearing beige coloured chino trousers, a black and white checked shirt, a navy bomber jacket and brown Timberland boots.

Mr Price was last seen in the Rhiwderin area on February 22, and reported as missing to police on February 24.

He is driving an orange camper van and enquiries so far indicate that he could be in the Chippenham, Wiltshire area.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Price's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 2000068433, or by direct message on the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.