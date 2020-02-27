A STALKER threatened to throw acid in his ex-girlfriend’s face to ruin her looks, flung petrol over her car and sent her the chilling message, “Burn baby burn”.

Jay Parker made his former partner “fear for her life” as he hounded her over a three-month period after their short relationship ended.

The 23-year-old also pushed the Newport woman over in a pub car park and tried to reverse over her.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that Parker had a “propensity for domestic violence” with a previous conviction for assaulting another ex-lover.

The pair’s whirlwind romance lasted between April and November 19, but the cracks in their relationship began to show early on.

Mr Broadstock said: “From around May, the victim noticed a change in his behaviour. He would check her phone and accuse her of being unfaithful and would have mood swings if she didn’t do as he said.

“After being told she no longer wanted anything to do with him, the defendant continued to send her texts and messages on social media. He would turn up at her place of work uninvited.

“He threw milkshake and petrol over her car. The defendant threatened to throw acid over her. He told her, ‘I want to ruin you’.

“He spat at her and started to reverse his car over her after pushing her over.”

Mr Broadstock told the judge, Recorder Christopher Clee QC, how Parker would also deflate her tyres and verbally abuse her.

The prosecutor added: “He would message her to tell her which lights were on in her house and one which read, ‘Burn baby burn’, which she interpreted as the threat to use acid ‘to ruin her’.”

He read out the complainant’s victim impact statement in which she said: “I am scared for me, my family and friends. I feel anxious all the time.

“I don’t want any further relationship with him. I’ve told him so many times, but he won’t listen.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to stalking and criminal damage.

Ruth Smith, mitigating, said her client was an “immature young man” whose reaction to the breakdown of the relationship was “inappropriate”.

The court heard Parker had been involved in a road accident at the age of 11 which had caused him mental health problems.

Miss Smith said the defendant “has had time to reflect in custody” after he was held in prison while awaiting sentence.

She added: “This is a young man who needs assistance.”

Recorder Clee told Parker: “When your relationship came to an end, you made your victim’s life a misery.

“She feared for her life and that of her family and friends.”

But the judge said he was willing to spare him a jail sentence to give him the opportunity to address his offending.

Parker, of Llangwm Place, Rumney, Cardiff, was made the subject of a two-year community order and must attend 29 sessions of a building better relationships programme.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order and must pay a £90 surcharge.

Recorder Clee told Parker: “I am taking a chance on you and I hope you take it.”

The defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, replied: “I appreciate it.”