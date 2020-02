GWENT Police are appealing for information after a commercial premises on Cardiff Road, Caerphilly was broken into.

The incident occurred at around 1am on Tuesday, February 25.

Officers would like to identify and speak with the man in the picture in relation to the incident.

If you can assist, please call 101 quoting 2000068595, or message directly via the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.