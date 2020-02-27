IN THE AFTERMATH of Storms Ciara and Dennis, Gwent is set for yet more adverse weather conditions this weekend.

Two separate yellow weather warnings - one for wind and one for rain - have been issued by the Met Office ahead of the weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, heavy rain is expected to cover most of Wales.

The warning is in place from 6am on Friday to 6am on Saturday, with the Met Office saying it "may lead to further disruption for recently flood hit communities."

The Met Office warned of potential flooding to homes and businesses, with fast-flowing or deep floodwater possible, causing a danger to life.

If you are travelling, expect delays or cancellations to train and bus services, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses could also impact some communities.

And from midday on Saturday, a spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast across a large swathe of the UK through to midday on Sunday.

Gusts of wind in excess of 55mph are forecast in more rural and higher areas of Gwent.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and the Severn Bridges likely.

A yellow warning for snow was in place until midday on Thursday, but most of Gwent avoided the heavy snow forecast by the Met Office.

(Camera Club member Stuart John Baldwin took this picture of the snow on the road to Garn Lakes and Blaenavon Heritage Railway.)

However some areas, such as Blaenavon, did see snow fall.