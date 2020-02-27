A MAN is to stand trial later this year after he denied causing a woman grievous bodily harm with intent.
Edwin Hart, 38, of Magor Street, Newport, pleaded not guilty to the allegation at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.
He was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Gareth James.
His trial will take place on a date to be fixed.
Hart was remanded in custody by Judge Richard Twomlow.
