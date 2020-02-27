AN AWARD-WINNING Newport dance school has gained more success at a national competition.

Lao School of Dance – currently based at Let Loose Soft Play Centre on Corporation Road – took part in the prestigious Diva championships in Bridlington at the weekend and came away with 18 finalists and two winners.

18-year-old Angel Davies and seven-year-old Lily Turner both placed first.

Lily Turner, seven, with her trophy after coming first in her category at the Diva championships. Picture: Marie Lao

We previously featured four of the dancers who were nominated for Diva Awards and they showed the nominations were well deserved by placing highly in their respective categories. As already mentioned, Angel won, while Grace Hawkins, 15, came in sixth place, 13-year-old Shalee Wonersley came third, both competing against more than 70 other dancers, and Ella Phillips, also 13, made the semi-finals.

L-R Shalee Wonersley, Angel Davies, Ella Phillips and Grace Hawkins ready for the Diva Divo Awards. They were four of the six Welsh dancers nominated for a Diva Divo award. Picture: Marie Lao

The school came away with one of the highest number of finalists out of the UK and Ireland.

Just a few months ago, the school faced becoming homeless.

