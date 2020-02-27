BETTWS Rugby Club will this weekend remember Jonathan Jarvis, a "larger than life" former player who died this week aged 54.

Mr Jarvis, known as Jarvo, was "everybody's friend" who "cast a big shadow", Bettws RFC chairman Kevin Whitehead said.

"He was such a witty guy, and very knowledgeable on all things," Cllr Whitehead said. "His death will reverberate around our tight-knit community."

Mr Jarvis was taken ill on Sunday and admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, where his condition deteriorated. He died on Tuesday, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

His dearest friend, Rachel Keepin, said Mr Jarvis was her "soulmate" who adored her three children.

"He was larger than life, and would do anything for anyone," she said. "He was one of the most intelligent, intellectual men.

"Bettws will be so sad – everybody knew Jarvo."

Jonathan Jarvis, from Bettws, Newport, receiving a rugby trophy as a youngster. Picture: courtesy of Rachel Keepin

Mr Jarvis grew up in Bettws, where Ms Keepin said he had a "wonderful upbringing". His late mother, to whom he was very close, was well-known in the neighbourhood for her baking skills.

A keen sportsman, Mr Jarvis enjoyed water polo and football in his younger days, but his heart was always in rugby.

Wearing the number three shirt, he played for Bettws RFC for many years.

Jonathan Jarvis (second right, facing left) playing rugby for Bettws RFC. Picture: courtesy of Rachel Keepin

After his playing days were over, Mr Jarvis continued his love for his local team, and would regularly be found in the clubhouse, Cllr Whitehead said, adding that Mr Jarvis "will be sorely missed".

The rugby club and community will pay tribute to Mr Jarvis when Bettws RFC plays Crumlin RFC on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Following the match, the club has extended an invitation to all those who knew Mr Jarvis to meet at the clubhouse and raise a glass in his memory.

Should the match be cancelled due to the weather, this tribute will be brought forward to 3pm.

Bettws RFC has cancelled its race night on Saturday evening, out of respect for Mr Jarvis.