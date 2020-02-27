SNOW and ice was forecast across areas of Gwent in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Although most parts either did not see any snow, or were not as badly hit as expected, some of the more northern areas did see a few inches.

Blaenavon, northern Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent were among the areas where you have been out and about snapping snow pictures.

Here are a few of our favourites that you have sent in:

(Leanne Preece took a walk in the snow at Garn Lake.)

(The view from Blaenavon taken by Christine Flynn )

(Emma Wheeler sent in this picture of a snow-covered Blaenavon Ironworks.)

(A snow-covered Big Pit, taken by Byron Watkins.)

(A snowy scene overlooking the rooftops of Tredegar, taken by Ashley Meredith.)

(Huskies Max and Balou were having fun in the snow at Cwmtillery Reservoir, taken by their owner Adrian Davies.)

(Residents on the Blorenge looking for shelter in the snow. Picture: Fatma Richards)

(Christopher Parry spotted this horse having a lie down in the snow in Nantyglo.)

(Snow at Llanelly Hill, taken by Steffi Schwede.)

(Blaenavon was hit by snow overnight. Picture: Julie Powell)

(Robin Birt spotted a cyclist braving the conditions on the Blorenge.)

