Free beer and a taste sensation you probably didn't know you wanted.

If you are planning on a well deserved drink this weekend, you’ll be able to pick up a beer for free at a popular chain in celebration of the company’s brand new menu.

The Hungry Horse brand has launched what they’re saying is the “ultimate Italian dish”, which combines a beef lasagne sandwiched between two margherita pizzas.

A winning combination?





The pub chain hopes the new dish will help diners tackle the dilemma of choosing between pasta and pizza, by uniting the two in one. The so-called ‘Lasagna-in-a-Pizza’ comes served with napolitana dip and a plentiful portion of fries, making it an ideal sharing meal.

Hungry Horse is famed for its generous portion and quirky menu items, and has introduced the innovative creation alongside a number of other new dishes, inspired by cuisines around the world.

Among the options is a spicy chicken pizza sandwich and a Mexican-inspired fiery fajita burger, topped with fajita spiced peppers, spicy battered chicken fingers, and lashings of sour cream, mayonnaise and guacamole.

Free beer on offer

To help mark the launch of the new menu, Hungry Horse pubs will also be running a giveaway with lager Desperados at its locations nationwide.

Customers will be able to pick up a free beer in exchange for a lime if they visit a participating pub this weekend.

To redeem the freebie, customers simply need to give a lime to a member of staff at the bar between Friday 28 February and Sunday 1 March 2020.

Drinks are limited to one per person and only a limited number are up for grabs. The promotion is not available in Scotland. To find your nearest participating pub, visit hungryhorse.co.uk