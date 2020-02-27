PLAID Cymru have called for a “full independent inquiry” into the cause of the recent flooding which has devastated communities across Wales.

Plaid Cymru’s shadow minister for the environment and rural affairs Llyr Gruffydd AM said that the Welsh Government should initiate “a full and independent inquiry” into the floods caused by Storm Dennis as well as “reviewing its overall extreme weather prevention plans”.

Mr Gruffydd said that “people needed answers” and questioned what the Labour government were going to do to stop this happening again. Pointing out that flooding on this scale was already “overwhelming existing infrastructure”.

He said: “As the clean-up continues, I can only pay tribute to the heroic efforts of public service workers and community volunteers in keeping people safe, clearing the roads and ensuring people had shelter.

“But people need answers. That’s why I’m calling on the Welsh Government to initiate a full independent inquiry into the causes of recent flooding - as well as reviewing its overall extreme weather prevention plans.

“What is the Labour Welsh Government going to do to stop this happening again?

"Climate change is here. Flooding on this scale will only get worse. It’s already overwhelming the existing infrastructure. Natural Resources Wales and local authorities desperately need additional resources to deal with the new responsibilities and expectations them.

“In the long term, we need a prevention strategy and a combination of the hard and natural solutions to prevent the water from reaching the river in the first place. We need a robust planning policy that keeps new housing developments out of flood plains.

“Our most vulnerable can’t keep paying the price for this."