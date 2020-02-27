Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Newport where a man in his 70s suffered facial injuries.

The assault took place on the Southern Distributor Road at the roundabout by the Maesglas playing fields on Wednesday, February 19, between 5pm and 5.30pm.

Police say the incident happened following a minor road traffic collision involving a red Toyota Avensis and a white Transit van.

A man in his 70s received facial injuries during the assault.

A 46-year-old man from Swansea was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation.

The police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage of the area at that time, to get in contact.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference number 2000062128, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact Gwent Police via direct message through Facebook and Twitter pages.