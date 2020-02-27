A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested and charged with "driving a motor vehicle dangerously" after a crash in Newbridge.

The crash involved two vehicles on Central Avenue, Pantside, on February 24.

Gwent Police said the collision took place shortly before 5pm.

Pictures show the side of a green vehicle completely crumpled.

(A 17-year-old boy will appear at Cwmbran Youth Court.)

(A red vehicle sustained less damage, however, the front bumper appears to have been knocked off.)

No serious injuries were reported.

The boy has also been charged with failing to stop when required by a constable/traffic warden and driving without third party insurance, a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said.

The full list of charges are: Driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence, failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable/traffic warden and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

(A local resident said the road was partially closed for several hours.)

He is due to appear at Cwmbran Youth Court.