A TRANSIT van crashed and overturned on a mountain road in Torfaen in the early hours of this morning.

This photograph, sent in by the The Welsh Page group on Facebook, shows the white van on its side after crashing through a roadside fence.

The ground in the area is covered in snow, and the van has been cordoned off by the emergency services.

The crash happened on the B4246 (Varteg Road) which runs along the hilltops between Abersychan and Blaenavon.

Gwent Police said the crash happened at around 4.40am today (Thursday).

No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported, a Gwent Police spokeswoman confirmed. The van was being recovered this afternoon.