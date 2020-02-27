Officers in Caerphilly are appealing for witnesses following an assault in a pub which left a man with a serious eye injury.



The assault happened at The Moat House pub in Lon-Y-Llyn, Caerphilly sometime in the evening of Saturday, January 11 to the early hours of Sunday, January 12.

Police say a man, 27, suffered serious eye injuries.

Police are looking to speak to the man in this image



Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with this incident.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist the investigation, you can call the police on 101 quoting reference number 2000014827.



Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



You can also send the police a direct message via Facebook and Twitter pages.