DEMOLITION work on the former University of South Wales (USW) campus in Caerleon could start in the spring ahead of a proposed redevelopment of the site into more than 200 homes.

Redrow Homes, which bought the site for £6.2 million from USW, has lodged an application for prior approval to demolish eight residential blocks and two laundry blocks.

Plans for a “high quality” new neighbourhood of 218 homes have already been lodged for consideration, with the scheme proposing to retain and convert listed buildings at the site, including the main grade-II listed former campus.

A site notice says the applicant plans to carry out demolition work from May 18.

But some pre-construction work such as removing vegetation was due to start this month, according to an application.

This includes cutting down trees and shrubs which are to be removed down to heights of between 30cm and 50cm above ground level using hand tools only.

Clearance of grassland habitat is then planned for between April and October.

The condition of the buildings on the 33-acre site, used as a campus until 2016, is described as “generally good.”

Previous plans, submitted by USW, for up to 311 homes were rejected by Newport council due to concerns over traffic and air pollution.

The new plans include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroomed homes, including 147 open market and 22 affordable houses.

The main former campus building will be converted into 49 homes.

MORE NEWS:

Proposals also include improving pedestrian and cycle connections, with an existing path widened to create a three-metre wide footpath and cycleway.

Several public open spaces will also be created under the plans, using the landscape gardens of the main listed building, a woodland edge, and a rugby pitch.

The landscaped gardens will be renovated, creating a space for relaxation, and the pitch area will be ‘rewilded’, with tree and meadow planting, while keeping a ‘kickabout’ space.

A new equipped children’s play area will be provided on the rugby field.

The plans, submitted in December, are to be considered by Newport council’s planning committee in the coming months.