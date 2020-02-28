A 14-YEAR-OLD from Chepstow who has raised over £18,000 for charities across south Wales is hoping to donate up to 700 Easter eggs to those less fortunate this year.

Noah Herniman of Bulwark, who suffers from neurofibromatosis type two -a genetic disorder that causes tumours to grow along the nerves - has now surpassed 1,000 egg donations for Women’s Aid and Llamau homeless charity, such is his passion for helping others.

He started his appeal in 2017.

Noah’s mother Shelley Herniman said she has never pushed her son down the route of charity work, and is astonished by his compassion.

“Noah’s condition means he has weaker bones and problems with his joints,” she said. “For that reason, he has spent a lot of time around children less fortunate. I have no doubt that has had an impact on him.

“He started raising money for charity when he was eight, but it was when he started visiting homeless shelters when he was 10 that he became concerned for homeless people’s welfare.

“He had a feeling that people shouldn’t go without, and he wanted to help.”

READ MORE:

Since the turn of the year, Noah, who attends Chepstow Comprehensive school, has received 200 Easter eggs.

Besides donating the eggs, he is often busy doing sponsored walks, runs, and other fundraising events.

“Two years ago we visited the Women’s Aid shelter in Newport,” Mrs Herniman said. “Noah loved it but he was concerned about what happens to young men when they get to an age where Women’s Aid can no longer help them.

“He did some research and found Llamau, which does great work to help young men.”

Since finding out about Llamau, Noah has split all of his donations equally between Llamau and Women’s Aid.

“To have received 1,000 Easter eggs is brilliant, and we have to thank everyone has donated over the years,” Mrs Herniman added.

“Largely the donations we receive are from locals, but we’ve had people donate from all over.”

If you are interesting in donating to Noah’s cause, you can contact Shelley Herniman via email on shelley.herniman@sky.com.