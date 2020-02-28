SOUTH Wales’ largest taxi and private hire vehicle operator, Dragon Taxis, are showing their support for the local community with a new sponsorship deal with The Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team.

The Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team, which is affiliated with the Dragons Rugby professional team, launched in 2019 and is a not-for-profit organisation based at Cwmbran Stadium.

The organisation is made up of volunteers offering wheelchair sports to people with disabilities in South East Wales and currently loans rugby wheelchairs with support from Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby and Disability Sport Wales.

The organisation has gained the support of Dragon Taxis, who have agreed a sponsorship deal to help the organisation purchase training kit for the team.

Julian Osborne, Chairman of The Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team, said: “We are delighted with the support Dragon Taxis has given.

“The club has grown considerably over the past 12 months and we are having new members joining all the time.

"I am proud to be part of the Dragons Region and community and the focus to get disabled people active and enjoying life physically, mentally and socially.”

The sponsorship for Dragons Wheelchair Rugby follows Dragon Taxis’ recent £85,000 investment in four new wheelchair accessible vehicles.

The vehicles will be used to support the NHS passenger transport contracts across South Wales, including the Royal Gwent Hospital and the new Grange University Hospital in Llanfrechfa, Torfaen, opening in Spring 2021.

Jack Price, General Manager of Dragon Taxi Newport and Torfaen, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Dragons Wheelchair Rugby. "Here at Dragon Taxis, we have always believed in supporting the local communities in which we conduct business, and we think what Dragons Wheelchair Rugby stands for is brilliant.

“We understand that inclusivity is important, which is why we make wheelchair accessible vehicles available for our driver partners. We are proud to be able to invest in more for the Torfaen area and hope to do more in the future.

“We look forward to working with the organisation and encourage others to support the team.”

Dragon Taxis is owned by transportation technology innovators Veezu, based in Langstone, Newport.