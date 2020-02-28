THE Welsh Secretary said he wants to ensure Welsh Steel manufacturers have "every opportunity" to benefit from the HS2 project.

This came after Newport East MP Jessica Morden called on the Government to ensure that Wales benefits from the project.

Speaking in Welsh Questions, Ms Morden asked: "If we want to maximise the benefits of HS2 for Wales, which will require about three million tonnes of steel and new high-speed trains, will the Secretary of State lobby the Department for Transport to procure Welsh and UK steel and trains from CAF in Newport for the project?"

In his response, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart MP said: "Yes, that will definitely be an objective of the UK Government. As the Hon. Lady knows, we take the future of the steel industry in Wales extremely seriously, and I want to ensure that every opportunity it has to contribute to UK infrastructure projects is taken."

Trade body UK Steel estimate that the use of UK-made steel for HS2 would support over 2,000 jobs and deliver £1.5 billion to the UK economy.

Speaking after Welsh Questions, Ms Morden said: “Now that the announcement has been made to proceed with HS2, it’s vital that the Government grasps the opportunities for UK steel procurement that HS2 presents, and ensures that Wales benefits from the project.”