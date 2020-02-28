EARLIER this month, gymnasts from Ysgol Y Castell in Caerphilly were crowned ‘Welsh Champions’ at the Urdd National Primary Competition.

The event took place at Aberystwyth University, where the team performed a two-minute routine that included many difficult and complicated moves.

As well as success in the team competition, Anwen and Sienna came fourth in the pairs and Joshua performed fantastically in the singles. Miss Alice Williams, a teaching assistant at the school was team coach and she was very proud of everyone that took part.

Mr Gareth Hughes, deputy headteacher, said: “Once again the children and staff at Ysgol Y Castell have gone above and beyond in order to bring success to our school.

(Young gymnasts at Ysgol Y Castell in Caerphilly were crowned ‘Welsh Champions’ at the Urdd National Primary Competition)

MORE NEWS:

“This result is testament to the talented and hardworking pupils and staff that we have at our school. We are very proud of them all”.

Cllr Barbara Jones, cabinet member for education and achievement said: “It’s brilliant to see so much success from a small group of pupils.

“I’d like to congratulate all who participated in this competition and I look forward to hearing of your future achievements”.