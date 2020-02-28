LEGENDARY comedian Peter Kay is hitting the road with a string of Dance for Life shows later this year.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am this morning.

The Bolton funnyman said: "I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life.

"The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance."

Here's everything you need to know:

What is Dance for Life?

Dance for Life is a three-hour dance-a-thon party.

The show has been to 14 UK arenas since 2016 - selling over 75,000 tickets - and now it's back and raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The show sees venues spectacularly transformed to accommodate enormous dance floors, featuring state of the art sound and lights, as 'DJ PK' takes to the turntables for what promises to be an incredible experience.

Where will Peter be performing?

Peter Kay’s Dance For Life will be coming to the following venues:

Friday 10th April 2020 Manchester Central *GOOD FRIDAY*

Saturday 11th April 2020 Manchester Central

Friday 8th May 2020 Liverpool “Space” by M&S Arena

Saturday 9th May 2020 Liverpool “Space” by M&S Arena

Friday 29th May 2020 London Alexandra Palace

Saturday 30th May 2020 London Alexandra Palace

How to get tickets:

Tickets go on sale at 9am today, Friday, February 28.

They will be available at www.seetickets.com and www.ticketmaster.com

Tickets are only available to those aged 18 and over.

Tickets are £28.50 each and can be bought individually or in groups of any number. Fancy dress is optional and encouraged.

Caro Evans, director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK, said “We are so grateful to Peter for hosting his epic Dance For Life events to help us fund vital research to beat cancer. We need as many people as possible to join Peter and make a difference by dancing the night away.”

Participants can also set up individual Dance For Life JustGiving pages to get sponsored for their own dance-a-thon challenges, whether in support or memory of friends and family, or simply to help raise even more money for Cancer Research UK.

For further information and to join Peter’s fundraising team visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/danceforlife