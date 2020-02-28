CCTV should be compulsory in all abattoirs in Wales according to Assembly Member for South Wales East Mohammad Asghar.

Mr Asghar called on the Welsh Government to make this change during questions to the First Minister.

He said: “CCTV has been mandatory in every abattoir in England in all areas where live animals are present since May 2018.”

“Scotland announced plans for similar new laws last year.”

“However, in Wales, 14 out of 24 slaughterhouses do not have cameras, although the Welsh Government has made money available for their installation.”

“RSPCA Cymru and Animal Aid both support mandatory CCTV to deter abuses and to help vets with regulation and monitoring.”

“I believe it is time for the Welsh Government make CCTV in abattoirs mandatory in Wales.”