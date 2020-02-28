South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

First confirmed case of coronavirus in Wales - live updates

6
Menu

Coronavirus Wales: live updates

By Michael Jones

Last updated:

    The first case of coronavirus in Wales has been confirmed.
  • Updates on everything you need to know 👇

South Wales Argus
News
Jobs
Sport
Business
Awards
County
Dragons
What's On
Announcements
Voice
Magazines
Buy & Sell
Photosales