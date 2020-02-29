THIS month saw a number of criminals sentenced to time behind bars.

From dangerous drivers to drug dealers, here are the faces of the criminals who were jailed this month.

Mark Hillman

Mark Hillman threatened to blow his ex-girlfriend’s house up during an outburst posted on Facebook.

The 32-year-old was also jailed for domestic abuse and a bizarre incident which saw him run past a school armed with a flick-knife which led to a teacher becoming involved.

The commotion happened at Pontygof Primary School and Eugene Cross Park, home of Ebbw Vale RFC.

He was locked up for 21 months.

Kyle Jarvis

Cocaine dealer Kyle Jarvis was caught by police while more than three times the drink-drive limit.

The 33-year-old, of Moorland Park, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and driving with 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was jailed for three years and two months.

Lewis Hanbury

Crack cocaine dealer Lewis Hanbury was caught selling drugs from a scooter in Newport.

He told police he was trafficking to help pay off a debt to a menacing Albanian figure who had threatened him.

Hanbury, 20, of Moorland Park, Newport, was locked up for 28 months.

James Smith

Convicted drug dealer James Smith was banned from driving when he was spotted by police at the wheel of a BMW as he was travelling through Newport city centre.

He then led officers on a high-speed chase and managed to escape.

Smith, 27, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for two years and eight months.

Daniel Cross

Dangerous driver Daniel Cross was condemned by a judge for putting the lives of pubgoers and pursuing police officers at risk during a high-speed chase.

The 25-year-old, from Pontypool, raced at more than twice the legal limit and on the wrong side of the road.

He jailed for 14 months and banned from the roads for three years and seven months.

Brian Tapper

Prolific sex offender Brian Tapper was snared by paedophile hunters and police officers in an undercover sting.

The 53-year-old, of Samsons Avenue, Varteg, Pontypool, believed he was asking two 13-year-old schoolgirls for sex after making contact online.

He was jailed for 14 months.

Nathan Baker

Nathan Baker hit the headlines last year when he was jailed for being in contempt of court after he swore at a judge.

The 38-year-old, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was in further hot water this year when he was sent to prison for nearly three years after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

He was also was also made the subject of a restraining order for five years not to contact his victim.

David Hewings

Jason Sultana

Burglar David Hewings, 37, was jailed for six years for carrying out two break-ins in the Rogerstone area of Newport and then using bank cards he’d stolen to commit fraud.

His co-defendant Jason Sultana, 38, was locked up for 36 weeks for handling stolen goods and allowing himself to be carried in a Vauxhall Astra car that Hewings pinched in one of the raids.

The pair, both from Cardiff, admitted the offences.