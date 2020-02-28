BRITISH Transport Police have issued a warning to people using a railway line near Machen as a walking route.

The line, which is still in use by freight trains, appears to have been used by multiple people as a shortcut.

Surveillance will now be put in place and any people caught trespassing may face prosecution.

In a statement, released on social media, a spokesperson said: "We want to get the word out to all locals residents as people believe this line is not in use.

"If you use the railway line as a walking route you could be liable for prosecution as this is trespassing.

"We will be patrolling the area and engaging with the local community over the next few weeks."