BRITISH Transport Police have issued a warning to people using a railway line near Machen as a walking route.
The line, which is still in use by freight trains, appears to have been used by multiple people as a shortcut.
Surveillance will now be put in place and any people caught trespassing may face prosecution.
In a statement, released on social media, a spokesperson said: "We want to get the word out to all locals residents as people believe this line is not in use.
"If you use the railway line as a walking route you could be liable for prosecution as this is trespassing.
"We will be patrolling the area and engaging with the local community over the next few weeks."