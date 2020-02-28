EasyJet has said it will be cancelling flights as a result of the continued spread of coronavirus.

The budget airline said the move will particularly impact "those into and out of Italy", while it adapts its flying programme to best support demand.

EasyJet said the increase in Covid-19 cases in northern Italy has resulted in softer demand in the region, while flight demand has also slowed in other European markets as a result.

The budget airline said it would cancel 500 flights on its Italian routes over the last half of March after a spike in coronavirus cases in the country - this has sparked a dop in customer demand.

It will mean dropping one in every 10 scheduled flights to Italy.

It comes as the first case of coronavirus in Wales was confirmed.

Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said: "I can confirm that one patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

"I can also confirm that the patient had travelled back to Wales from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public."

Professor Chris Whitty said: "Two further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19.

"The virus was passed on in Iran and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres at the Royal Free Hospital.

"The total number of cases in England is now 17. Following confirmed cases in Northern Ireland and Wales, the total number of UK cases is 19."

Public Health Wales said medics were trying to trace people who had been in close contact with the patient.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales is working hard to identify close contacts, and we are taking all appropriate actions to reduce any risk to the public's health.

"The public can be assured that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public."