NEARLY 200,000 workers in Wales put in an average of eight hours of unpaid overtime a week last year - benefitting their employers to the tune of £1.2 billion, new figures have revealed.

The statistics were revealed following an analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

The organisation revealed employers had claimed £1.2 billion in free labour in 2019, with nearly 200,000 putting in an average of eight hours unpaid overtime every week - equivalent to having £6,300 taken out of individual pay packets.

Today, Friday, is the TUC’s 16th annual Work Your Proper Hours Day, marking the fact that the average person doing unpaid overtime has effectively worked this year so far for free.

As Britain begins trade negotiations with the EU, the TUC is calling for UK workers’ rights – including the Working Time Directive – to be protected in any deal.

Wales TUC general secretary Shavanah Taj said: “Too many bosses are getting away with stealing their workers’ time.

“Instead of strengthening protections, Boris Johnson’s ministers want to use Brexit as an excuse to chuck out the limited protections we already have.

“Overworking staff hurts productivity, leaves workers’ stressed and exhausted and eats into time that should be spent with family and friends.

“That’s why any EU Trade deal needs to guarantee that employment rights, like those covered by the Working Time Directive, are protected in the future.”