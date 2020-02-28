NETWORK Rail will be working around the clock this weekend to perform emergency repair work to the railway line at Lydney station following damage caused by recent extreme weather.

People travelling between Gloucester and Chepstow this weekend are being urged to stay updated before they travel, as a rail replacement bus service will be in operation between the two stations.

Transport for Wales will continue to run services to the south, starting and terminating from Chepstow, and CrossCountry will continue to run services to the north, starting and terminating in Gloucester.

Route director for Network Rail Wales Bill Kelly, said: “The recent adverse weather has caused numerous issues all across the network.

“We are doing our best to make the necessary repairs as soon as possible and ensure the railway remains safe for trains to continue to run.”

Bethan Jelfs, customer delivery director for Transport for Wales Rail Services added: “We are working closely with Network Rail to keep disruption to a minimum and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while these essential repair works are carried out.”