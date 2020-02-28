A FLOOD alert has been issued for the River Usk in parts of Monmouthshire and Newport.

Natural Resources Wales issued the alert at 11.30am today.

The flood alert covers the river from Newport, up through Usk to Abergavenny and further north.

READ MORE:

Dragon Taxis named as Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Team's official sponsors

Natural Resources Wales has the following advice for people in an area affected by a flood alert:

check the latest situation or call Floodline on 0345 988 118

be prepared to act on your flood plan

prepare a flood kit of essential items

monitor local river levels and the flood forecast

farmers should consider moving livestock and equipment away from areas likely to flood

avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water

For more information, visit naturalresources.wales/flooding