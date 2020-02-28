A CRASH on the M4 motorway between Newport and Cardiff is causing delays.
The incident, which occurred on the westbound carriageway, has closed a lane of the motorway near Junction 30 at Pontprennau.
Two cars were involved in the collision.
Poor driving conditions are leading to increased congestion around the scene, which is now stretching back towards Newport.
South Wales Police have been contacted for further information.
