A CRASH on the M4 motorway between Newport and Cardiff is causing delays.

The incident, which occurred on the westbound carriageway, has closed a lane of the motorway near Junction 30 at Pontprennau.

Two cars were involved in the collision.

South Wales Argus:

READ MORE:

Poor driving conditions are leading to increased congestion around the scene, which is now stretching back towards Newport.

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Police have been contacted for further information.