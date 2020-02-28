WELSH Water have closed a number of roads in Monmouthshire as a matter of emergency due to water leaks and a collapsed sewer.

The most serious incident is on Common Road, in Mitchel Troy, due to a collapsed sewer.

Welsh Water anticipate that the closure will be in place until (and including) March 3 whilst repairs are carried out.

Castle Road, in Raglan, and Pentwyn Lane, Penallt, has been closed in order to repair a water leak.

It is anticipated the closure will be in place until (and including) March 3.

There is a further emergency road closure on route C1 - Llanfihangel Crucorney to Brynarw (near The Skirrid Inn), Llanfihangel Crucorney - in order to repair a water leak.

It is anticipated that this closure will be in place until (and including) March 1.

To contact Welsh Water out of hours, call 0800 052 0130.

Alternatively, for more information, visit dwrcymru.com/en/Contact-Us/Operational-Numbers.aspx