A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEWIS THOMAS, 21, of Pant Road, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to the possession 1.7g of heroin and being in breach of a suspended sentence for offering to supply cannabis.

He was also ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

LEIGH DIGHT, 38, of Hill Street, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted stealing eight joints of beef worth £69.49 from Aldi.

He must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL MICHAEL MULLIGAN, 29, of Albert Street, Newport, was sentenced to a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement after he pleaded guilty to stealing chocolate bars worth

£48 from Poundland.

He must pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

JAMES DAVID LEIGH GLADWYN, 34, of Lliswery Road, Newport, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after was found guilty after a trial of assault by beating.

He must complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement and will be subject of an eight-week curfew which begins next month.

Gladwyn must also pay £810 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA CLOUTH, 27, of Glan Rhyd, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 18 months after he was found guilty after a trial of failing to provide a specimen.

He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and must pay £710 in costs and a surcharge.

DAVID JOHN ADAMS, 52, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

SARAH ELIZABETH ARMSTRONG, 30, of Griffin Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted being drunk and disorderly in the city’s High Street.

She was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

PHILLIP SIMON BARTLETT, 51, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving, possession of heroin, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He must also pay £277 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JEFFREY CHARLES BOULTON, 40, of Brangwyn Avenue, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and pay a £21 surcharge after he admitted stealing goods worth £53.30 from Lidl.

SUSAN ELIZABETH MOORE, 50, of Tudor Road, Southville, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance.

She was also sentenced to a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Moore has to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.