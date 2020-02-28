THE sentence of a son who admitted murdering his “much-loved” 76-year-old father has been adjourned so that his current medical condition can be explored by experts.

Stephen Gallagher, 55, admitted killing Thomas Gallagher in Cwmbran on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

He was due to be sentenced to life imprisonment at Swansea Crown Court by Judge Paul Thomas QC this afternoon.

MORE NEWS

But the case was adjourned after it emerged the defendant might have been wrongly diagnosed as having autism.

Police officers at the scene of the murder last September. Picture: Wales News Service

Paul Lewis QC, representing Stephen Gallagher, said his client might in fact be suffering from a combination of an obsessive compulsive disorder and personality disorder.

Judge Thomas apologised to the family of Thomas Gallagher who had attended for having to adjourn sentence.

But he said he had to so that an up-to-date psychiatric report could be prepared.

A new date for a mention hearing or sentence was set for Friday, April 17, at Swansea Crown Court.

Stephen Gallagher, formerly of Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, but now of the Caswell Clinic, Bridgend, was remanded in custody.

After his death, Thomas Gallagher’s family released a moving tribute to him, which read: “Thomas was the beat of a big-hearted family.

"An incredibly hard-working, talented, positive, selfless, creative, fit and fun man whose kindnesses were endless.

“A thoughtful and considerate man, he got great pleasure in helping people and making them happy – he always saw the good in everyone.

“His youthfulness belied his 76 years.

"He was absolutely adored – a loving and a much-loved father, grandfather, partner, brother, uncle, brother in law, cousin, ex-husband and friend and so much more.

“He loved us and we were mad about him. He was the glue, the carer, the problem solver.

“To know Thomas was around, was to know everything was going to be OK.

"We were blessed to have him and we are devastated at his death and the manner in which he left us.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”