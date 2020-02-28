WITH Storm Jorge expected to sweep across Gwent this weekend, significant surface water is already beginning to take hold.

Flood warnings are in place in Monmouthshire, water on train lines and roads is having an impact on travel, and many sports games across the region have already succumbed to the elements.

Flooding on the A48 at Rock and Fountain has closed the road in both directions.

Conditions are also proving very difficult for drivers at St Brides Road from Magor to Penhow and Rogiet Road on the B4245.

Newport Bus has confirmed that the 73 to Chepstow will operate to Langstone Business Park and then via the M4 due to flooding on the A48.

The 74A and 74C services will follow the full route except for Underwood.

Transport for Wales announced in the last hour that heavy flooding on the railway line between Llanhilleth and Ebbw Vale has blocked the line.

Initially, the line was expected to be blocked for the rest of the day, but Transport for Wales has since announced that it is expected to open again shortly.

In the meantime, steam trains are running to and from Cross Keys.

There is an amber flood warning for the River Usk in Newport and Monmouthshire. The message was issued this morning based on forecasted river levels, which are expected to rise overnight.

For flooding information and updates visit https://naturalresources.wales/flooding/check-flood-warnings/.

Welsh Water has confirmed that residents in Cwmbran may be experiencing issues after a water pipe burst this afternoon on the Somerset Road Industrial Estate.

Until the issue is fixed, residents there may experience low pressure or no water at all.

Further updates will be provided at https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/dwrcymru?id=Bursts.1807.

Gwent Police have set up a log reference number of 282 28/2/2020 for anyone living in Rhwderin village that has been affected by significant surface water, which residents have said has made the roads at the entrance to the village “almost impassable”.

Newport City Council has confirmed that all sports games on council pitches are postponed this weekend, and has said that pitches at Tredegar Park are also in an unplayable state.

Staff at Tredegar House have warned all visitors to make sure they take care as there is a large amount of water coming down the reen and into the lake. They also strongly recommend keeping dogs on leads, and have said that the house is still open but that they will continue to monitor the situation.

If you have any concerns you can call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.