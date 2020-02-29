A UK cinema chain is offering free popcorn for military wives and partners next weekend.

The offer coincides with the opening weekend of the Military Wives film between March 6-March 8.

It will apply to Defence Discount Service Members, who can claim a free regular popcorn valid across 101 of its cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

Members and their military wives or spouses will be given a code for a regular popcorn to share, redeemable alongside a Military Wives ticket.

The film focuses on the story of the Military Wives choir, formed when a group of women come together as their partners serve in Afghanistan.

Together they form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult and challenging moments while becoming a media sensation and a global movement in the process.

Cineworld is running this offer to celebrate the Armed Forces Community and Veterans.

How do I redeem the offer?

If you are a Defence Discount Service member:

Book your tickets to Military Wives for the opening weekend of the film

Request your free popcorn through your Defence Discount Service members account

You will be supplied with a code

Take the code to the concession stand at your Cineworld cinema, along with your ticket for Military Wives, to redeem your free popcorn to share with your wife or spouse

Claim your regular popcorn here: https://www.defencediscountservice.co.uk/offerdetails.php?cid=809

Tom Dalby, Head of Defence Discount Service said: “We are always looking for ways to give back to the Armed Forces Community, and we are proud to be teaming up with Cineworld to recognise the amazing things that they do. The Military Wives film will resonate with our audience and we hope that they can enjoy a little something extra.”