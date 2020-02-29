SINGLE and tired of swiping?

Award-winning Channel 4 dating series, First Dates and First Dates Hotel, are currently looking for singletons searching for love.

First Dates and First Dates Hotel are documentary series which help participants find a partner from a pool of other singletons and captures the highs and lows of first dates on camera.

A spokesman added: "Each episode features a number of intimate first dates as well as in-depth interviews to help the viewers get to know the daters.

"Discreet cameras will record the date from start to finish - from first impressions, through all the awkward, heart-warming and funny moments, to the end of the date and the discussion about whether or not a second date is on the cards."

Anybody of any age can apply to be added to First Date's database of more than 350,000 single people.

If you’re looking for love, you can apply now by completing and submitting an online application form.

Visit firstdatescasting.co.uk for more details