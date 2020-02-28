IT MIGHT have its problems – negatives that apply to most cities in the UK, it should be noted – but there is plenty to love about Newport.

And as part of our Backing Newport campaign, we wanted to give our readers the chance to say why they love Wales' third largest city, too.

Whether its individual stories of people being made to feel welcome or pride at iconic buildings such as the Transporter Bridge, it’s clear lots of Newportonians are positive about our city.

We put a call out on social media, and this is what you said.

Lydia David, who moved to Newport in 2010, wrote: “I moved to Newport fresh out of college.

“I was helping a family member run a holiday club for a week, and also helped run the youth clubs as well.

“I saw a lot of Newport and the surrounding area that first summer. I have to admit coming from South East England it was very different but the atmosphere was so much different, much more positive in general.

“I fell in love with Newport; and met a man from Cardiff. We now live in Newport with our two kids.

“Every place has its downsides but Newport is definitely somewhere I feel at home.”

Jason Hughes had originally planned on only staying for two years, but “fell in love with the vibe, music, sport, people, creativity and history”.

(Goldie Lookin Chain performing in Newport.)

He wrote: “I love the place, it’s home and my first picture of my son as a baby born in Newport had the transporter bridge in the background.

“People like to put the place down and everything could be better everywhere but I’m thankful for everything this place has given me.”

10 things you said you loved about Newport

1. Transporter Bridge

(Picture: Roger Fuller)

2. Tredegar House

(Many people said they loved the beautiful grounds at Tredegar House. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

3. Newport County

(County have enjoyed recent success. Picture: Huw Evans)

4. Newport RFC

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

5. Music history

(OASIS performed at TJs in 1994)

6. Roman history

(Caerleon Amphitheatre taken by Gaynor Putnam)

7. The Riverfront

(The Riverfront boasts beautiful views and a thriving theatre. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

8. Independent coffee shops, bars and restaurants

(Quarters Coffee and Rogue Fox are just two of Newport's many excellent coffee shops.)

9. Belle Vue Park

(Belle Vue Park is one of Newport's hidden gems.)

10. Newport Rising

(Newport Rising hold events throughout the year remembering our Chartist Heritage)

For Lynd Barnes, the vibrant green spaces makes Newport special.

She said:“I love the green open spaces in Newport - Beechwood Park, Bell Vue Park, Tredegar House and Park, Glebelands, Ridgeway, the Canal walk plus you only have to drive 5-to-10 miles out and you are in the countryside.

“Plus, you can see Twmbarlwm for miles too. Not many cities can boast that. I might not live there anymore but I enjoy visiting.”

Chris Southern said he loved Newport because it was “unpretentious, multicultural and friendly”.

He added: “Great architecture and great wildlife still exists in Newport.

“Coming up to seven years I’ve been here now, I’m a fan.”

Paul said: “Friendly, welcoming, tolerant, best pubs ever.”

And Janey Milner pointed to the “many independent traders, coffee shops and bars”.

She said they all “work together and support each other for the good of the city.

“There is so much more to Newport than what you see at street level. Always look up.”

Dianne Corrister said she loves the “warmth and kindness of most of us here”.

“The Riverfront is great, love the town centre and use it all the time.”

Ayesha Khan said: “Very multicultural and lots to do, very friendly and supportive people.”

Mandy Hodges wrote: “The lovely parks and the best independent pubs and clubs, I have lived in Cardiff for 20 years, but I still go for nights out in Newport.”

And Helen Murray added that there were “lots of creative and interesting things going on”.

“Independent businesses, music venues, exhibitions, theatre groups, Le Pub, Riverfront, Westgate Hotel, Newport Rising.”