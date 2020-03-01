It's St David's Day, when we celebrate the patron saint of Wales - and to mark the occasion a selection of Welsh celebrities have been immortalised in LEGO.

This strictly limited edition run of LEGO minifigures will be available to purchase for one day only from St David's shopping centre in Cardiff today (1st March) for a minimum £5 donation, with all proceeds going to Welsh charities: Velindre, Pride Cymru, Ty Hafan, Valley's Kids and Noah's Ark.

But how many can you recognise from their likenesses here? Answers at the bottom...

1. This pop icon would probably concede that his LEGO likeness is a little unusual

2. This singer is the only artist to have performed more than one Bond theme - in fact she's done THREE

3. This sporting hero has spent most of his career flying the Welsh flag in Spain

4. This actress and writer is dressed in the outfit of her most famous creation

5. This trailblazing rugby star represented Wales in both the League and Union codes before becoming the first openly gay professional player

Answers: 1 Tom Jones; 2 Shirley Bassey; 3 Gareth Bale; 4 Ruth Jones (as Nessa from Gavin and Stacey); 5 Gareth Thomas