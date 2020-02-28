AN UNUSUAL sight was found by a teenager near a canal yesterday morning.

A strange fish with a head and mouth resembling an alligator, reaching more than two feet in length, was found on the path of the canal near The Prince in Risca by 16-year-old Tyrese Martin as he was on his way to school.

A debate later ensued on social media as to whether it was a pike, or an alligator gar fish - but the RSPCA has said they believe it is an alligator gar, a creature normally found in North America.

Tyrese initially thought the fish was a wood carving and kicked it while video calling his mum - but was shocked to find it was squishy.

His mum said how he was surprised and that it was a mystery how it got there.

“It wouldn’t be surprising if someone had it as a pet but it outgrew the tank and they tried to put it in the canal, or they had it and it died so they tried to get rid of it,” she said.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “These are very concerning images. RSPCA Cymru would welcome any information as to the validity of these photographs, which appear to show an alligator gar fish dumped on the side of the road.

“This is likely to have been a very distressing discovery for a member of the public to make; and we urge anyone with detail which may explain the circumstances behind this animal being dumped to contact us.

“There have been restrictions on the keeping of alligator gar fish in Wales for a number of years; and these would be very difficult animals to keep successfully as they can grow to be very large and their needs are the same as they would be in the wild.

“Sadly, we all too often see exotic pets abandoned when it hasn’t been possible to meet their welfare needs.”

An alligator gar fish has no relation to an alligator, but it does resemble one with its long jaw and sharp teeth. They are commonly found in North America and can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 50 pounds.

Anyone with any information on how the alligator gar fish was put by the canal are asked to contact RSPCA Cymru’s 24-hour line on 0300 1234 999.