PUBLIC Health Wales are “preparing and expecting more cases” of coronavirus after the first patient in Wales tested positive for the disease.

The patient, who recently travelled back from north Italy, is understood to be from the Swansea area.

He is being treated in a centre in England.

Public Health Wales say they are trying to locate all those the patient came into contact with.

This is everything that Public Health Wales, the government and ministers said after the first confirmed case in Wales.

Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales

(Dr Frank Atherton confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in Wales on Friday morning.)

“I can confirm that one patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken. “I can also confirm that the patient had travelled back to Wales from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted. “I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public. He told the PA news agency: "It's an individual case so there's a lot we can't say due to patient confidentiality, but it is a patient who had travelled and was holidaying in Italy and who came back and became unwell. "They undertook an assessment and took some swabs and the swabs proved to be positive yesterday, late evening." He continued: "The patient is being managed in one of those facilities and the reason for that is the first cases in the UK are being managed through that while we're learning about the virus, so he's being managed in a specialist unit in England." "Public Health Wales went out yesterday evening to discuss with the person, they talked about all of the patient's travel history and all of the patient's contacts." "We've been saying for quite some time that we expected to see a case or cases in Wales, I think it's inevitable that we will see more cases in the UK and more cases in Wales. "There is a lot of transit between Wales and Italy, we know that, so we are expecting and preparing for more cases here. "We are preparing and expecting more cases in the days and weeks to come."

Vaughan Gething, Minister for Health and Social Services

(Vaughan Gething said the advice is to: catch it, bin it, kill it and wash your hands.)

"Earlier today, our first case here in Wales – something the Welsh Government and NHS Wales have been planning for over a number of weeks. "We will continue to do all we can to detect imported cases early and isolate them to avoid any further spread. I would like to thank all staff who have been working so hard to prepare our response to this public health incident. "This latest development is expected and people should continue to follow our advice - anyone who has travelled back from an affected area or who has concerns that they are a close contact of a confirmed case should not attend their GP practice or present at hospital Emergency Departments. "People should call NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47 or 111 Wales, if available in their area. Doing this will mean they get assessed by the right NHS staff whilst also limiting any possible spread to others. "Everyone can help to lessen the chances of spreading any respiratory virus. The advice is to catch it, bin it, kill it and wash your hands."

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales

"Public Health Wales is working hard to identify close contacts, and we are taking all appropriate actions to reduce any risk to the public's health. "The public can be assured that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public."

The Shadow Health Minister, Angela Burns AM/AC

(The shadow health minister has said we must take responsibility to contain the disease.)