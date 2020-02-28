THE MOTHER of world champion boxer Joe Calzaghe has died.

The Welsh boxer took to social media to pay tribute to to his mum, Jacqueline, calling her "the rock of the family" and "an amazing mum, wife and nan."

It read: "My beautiful mum. I love you so much and I can’t believe that you are gone.

"Thank you for always being there and looking after me and believing in me always even when times were tough. You were the rock of the family and An amazing mum, wife and Nan.

"I miss you so much already and this is going to be my toughest fight I’ve fought but I know you’re with your soul mate, Dad in heaven now which gives me strength.

"Bless you my Dear Angel mum I love you always and forever."

This comes less than 18 months after Calzaghe lost his dad, Enzo, in September 2018.

Jacqueline and Enzo had three children, Joe, Sonia, and Melissa.