A LONG-AWAITED new footbridge at Newport railway station is set to be given the go-ahead.

The new footbridge, which would link Devon Place and Queensway, would replace the vandalism-prone subway.

This is the second design submitted by Grimshaw and Arup in less than a year after Newport council rejected the first.

The new footbridge will be fully-wheelchair accessible, with a ramp on both sides, and complies with Disability Discrimination Act 2005 (DDA) standards - unlike the current subway.

Artists' impressions of how the new footbridge will look

A design and access statement for the application says the current route is “notorious for anti-social behaviour,” which is not anticipated with the new footbridge.

While the design would involve the loss of some on-street parking, the plans say it would provide a safe and viable commuter option.

It says: “The new bridge will provide much improved connectivity for both pedestrians and cyclists moving between the north and south of Newport.

“The proposals have been designed to be accessible for all and ensure safety on the bridge is not compromised by combining walking and cycling.

“Both the bridge and ramp structures are made of steel to minimise material, achieve a sense of lightness and allow for prefabrication of components.

“Elements are clearly differentiated from one another by their colour and finish; the bridge structures are painted dark grey with a matt finish, whilst the ramps and stairs are painted light grey with a reflective finish.”

The council has said once the new footbridge has opened, the subway will be closed.