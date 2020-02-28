NEWPORT is a city with a rich history - spanning from the Roman ruins in Caerleon to St Woolos Cathedral to the iconic Transporter Bridge.

But as well as these iconic buildings, a number of businesses have been at the heart of the community for generations.

Here are eight of the oldest businesses in Newport:

Arnold’s Lighting & Electrical

(Arnold's Lighting & Electrical in Skinner Street. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

Arnold’s Lighting & Electrical has been a part of Newport for more than 200 years.

First opened as an ironmongers in 1808, Arnold’s was located on Godfrey Road on the other side of town.

READ MORE:

“However, once electricity was introduced into the UK - lighting and electrical products became our main trade,” said the firm’s Nigel Merrett.

“That’s what we are known for today.”

For the past century Arnold’s Electrical have been trading from their showroom which will be a familiar sight for many Newport residents - located at 13 Skinner Street in the city centre.

(Copy pic of Arnold's Lighting and Electrical in Skinner Street around 100 years ago..christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

Over the past two centuries, Arnold’s has turned its hand from ironmonger to electrics and, in more recent times, has had to diversify once more.

With people turning to LED lighting in the past few years, the shop has found a new market for the older style of electric lighting.

Film studios and production companies are turning to Arnold’s to acquire filament bulbs due to the fact that LEDs flicker when caught on film and therefore affect the quality of the footage.

Being able to diversify in ways such as this shows how Arnold’s Electrical has managed to stand the test of time.

AG Meek

(Owner David Meek outside his former shop on Upper Dock Street)

Independent shoe retailer AG Meek was founded in Cardiff in 1912 by Albert George Meek, with a second shop opening in the city in the early 1920s.

A third shop, in Newport, was opened just a few years later.

The business is now owned by Albert's grandson David Meek.

In 2012, the store relocated from Upper Dock Street to Llanarth Street.

Davies Florist

(Owner Johanna Davies celebrating Davies Florist's 75th anniversary.)

Davies Florist, in Upper Dock Street, Newport, has supplied flowers to The Queen, as well as for the 2014 Nato summit.

The shop was originally set up in 1942 by Harold Edgar and Rose Davies.

Current owner, and the founders' granddaughter, Johanna Davies, was handed the business by her mother, Joan, in 2000.

Joan continued to work there at the florist until her death in 2011.

George Street Furnishers

(George Street Furnishers)

A familiar sight for those travelling to and from the city centre, George Street Furnishers has called Newport its home since 1951.

The family-run furnishers, based on George Street just before the bridge, has seen grandfather, fathers and sons all bring their own take to the business over the past 70 years.

The New Lahore

(The Lahore restaurant in Newport.)

Opened in 1961, The New Lahore is the oldest established Indian restaurant in Newport.

It has proved popular with punters, and was even named the Best Curry House in Wales by the Sunday Telegraph in July 2014 - and was the only one in Wales to make its top 20.

The business was almost destroyed in 2016 following an arson attack, but the establishment was re-fitted with a new bar, kitchen equipment, floor and tables and chairs, and is now proving as popular as ever.

READ MORE:

AD Turner and Sons family butchers

(AD Turners butchers in the indoor market L-R Tony Turner, Mike Turner and James 'Stretch' Thomas. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

The family butchers, based in Newport Market, has been a mainstay of the centre of Newport for almost 60 years,

The business was founded by Tony Turner, who still works at the butchers with his son Mike.

"My father started the business in 1961," said Mike Turner. "When he started, there were 23 butchers in Newport Market alone. We are the only ones now.

"I started full time when I was 16, but I remember when I was 12 or 13 and working here before school.

"We had a job getting all our meat out as the crowds were flooding in and supporting the market."

Chessmen

(John Stanaway (L) owner and shop manager Nick Aston in the refurbished Chessmen shop in Newport Retail Park.)

Established in 1968, Chessmen Clothing is long established in supplying men's fashion to Newport.

Having previously operated from Skinner Street, the store moved to Spytty Retail Park seven years ago.

In 2018, the shop re-opened with a new look after being taken over by John Stanaway after it came under threat of closure.

Macey Sports

(Macey Sports was established in 1976, and is now run by founder Janet Macey and her son Nick. Picture: Macey Sports)

Macey Sports was established in 1976 by husband and wife Janet Macey and her husband at the time, former Newport County player John Macey.

Their son Nick, who runs the shop with his mother, said: "We've been a traditional sports shop specialising in cricket and trophy work for almost 50 years.

"We were formed in 1976 when my father played for Newport County and started the business with my mother.

"We opened another shop in Chepstow in the late seventies or early eighties and when my parents separated, my father took over the Chepstow shop and me and my mother took over the Newport shop.

"I've been involved for about 30 years now, and my wife has also been involved for about 10 years."

As well as selling sports equipment, the shop also now sells school uniform - supplying uniforms for 60 per cent of Newport’s comprehensives, five of Newport’s primary schools and also to Rougemont School.

"Over the last 20 years we have had to diversify, into selling schoolwear and uniforms for cubs and brownies," said Mr Macey.