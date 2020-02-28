THE founder of a Cwmbran-based chocolate company will be appearing alongside celebrity chef James Martin on TV to celebrate St David's Day.

Alison Pope, founder of The Little Welsh Chocolate Company, based in Springvale, will appear on ITV's Saturday Morning with James Martin on Saturday, February 29.

Miss Pope said: “They came out to my unit in Cwmbran to film for his new TV series - Islands to Highlands.

“They had seen our chocolate bars and liked them and liked the packaging. I don't think they realised how small we actually were.

“While he visited the site, James helped me make a batch of chocolates. After that, they asked if I would like to go to film this show for St David's Day.

“We'll be talking all things Welsh in celebration of St David's Day and making some delicious chocolate truffles using some beautiful Welsh liqueurs.

“I am really looking forward to the opportunity to showcase some of the wonderful food products we have in Wales.

“The food scene here in Wales is great at the moment.

“It's a really exciting platform to go and talk about what we have to offer here in Wales.”

(Little Welsh Chocolate Company bars, which caught the eye of TV chef James Martin. Picture: The Little Welsh Chocolate Company.)

The Little Welsh Chocolate Company was established in 2017.

The show airs at 9.30am on Saturday, February 29.