A GWENT business park is coming to the aid of firms left high, but not dry, in recent floods by offering free space to those affected in the area.

Mamhilad Park Estate in Pontypool is throwing its vacant office and workshop doors open in a bid to help alleviate some of the problems caused by flooding.

The park's chief executive officer James Crawford said the Torfaen business park has limited non-refurbished space readily available and wanted to ‘do its bit’ to help.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Crawford said: “Having been across to Pontypridd, walked the streets this week and witnessed first-hand the devastation and sheer damage caused by the floods, we decided to help in the one way that we can by offering our vacant space to those affected to help them to get back on their feet.

“Businesses needing space can get in touch and can move into offices at Mamhilad Park Estate right away. We have space set up and ready to go.

“We have office and workshop space available free to those affected.

"All that the flood affected occupiers will need to pay for is their rates, utilities and broadband for three months during the time that they are here.”

The park, which offers free parking, is served by a super-fast fibre internet network

If you are an affected business, require immediate office space and are interested in the offer of the free space at Mamhilad Park Estate, please contact Sam Williams on (01495) 763275.