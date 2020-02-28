Here's the latest Argus column by chief executive officer of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Judith Paget:

THIS month I want to explain what is happening to the way that we will look after people in an emergency situation to ensure they access the right service at the right time and, more importantly, in the right place, following the opening of The Grange University Hospital in spring 2021.

It is important to distinguish between an emergency that needs Emergency Department care, things like chest pains; trouble breathing, a suspected stroke or a serious injury and any condition that requires urgent attention, but doesn’t pose a threat to life.

In the NHS we distinguish the two by referring to them as Majors and Minors patients.

MORE NEWS:

As part of the Clinical Futures programme – our plans to develop a sustainable health system for the people of Gwent - we are building our brand-new, state-of-the-art Specialist and Critical Care Centre at The Grange University Hospital in Llanfrechfa, near Cwmbran. This is where all the emergency and specialist teams will be based to diagnose and treat those Major conditions.

For other, less serious cases, patients will need to go to one of the nurse-led Minor Injuries Units at our existing Local General Hospitals – The Royal Gwent Hospital; Nevill Hall Hospital; Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Caerphilly and Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale.

Here specialist nurses, including Emergency Nurse Practitioners, will be able to take care of a wide variety of injuries including broken bones and sprains and wounds, although they won’t be able to treat minor illnesses – your GP or pharmacist is the best option for those.

These units have access to X-ray facilities for the assessment injuries and the nursing team are able to apply emergency plaster casts and are competent in wound closure, including suturing. The ENPs have access to a selection of medications including pain killers and antibiotics utilised in wound management. The ENPs are able to refer to other health care teams such as orthopaedics, maxial facial and to the burns and plastic surgery units at Morriston Hospital and they aim to provide a complete episode of care and then discharge the patient home.

When you arrive at one of our MIUs you will be assessed – or triaged - by a qualified nurse who will decide whether the MIU is the most appropriate place for you to be diagnosed and treated – if not then you will be referred to another site or service.

Currently patients attending our A&E Departments are triaged and those with life threatening or urgent conditions are seen first. This can mean that individuals with a minor injury can have longer to wait. As all seriously ill and injured patients in the future will be cared for at The Grange University Hospital, patients attending our Minor Injury Units will be a priority and not have the long waits.

The opening of the Grange University Hospital is still some 12 months away and we have a comprehensive engagement programme planned to help explain it and address any concerns so look out for our teams in your local community

You can also get more information about the Clinical Futures programme by following us on social media – or on our website at www.aneurinbevanhb.wales.nhs.uk