A GWENT Police officer, named only as Police Constable Clark, faces being fired over “inappropriate behaviour in the workplace”.

The policeman is due to face a public misconduct hearing at the force headquarters in Cwmbran on Thursday, March 5.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Police Constable Clark will attend a special case hearing to answer allegations that his conduct amounts to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour in relation to duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.”

He faces two charges of “inappropriate behaviour in the workplace”.