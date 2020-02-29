THE NEXT generation of workers at Big Pit are being encouraged to sign up to an apprenticeship scheme at the museum.

Big Pit’s Mining Craft Apprenticeship Scheme was introduced in 2017, and has led to seven mining craft apprentices and two engineering apprentices being trained.

Now in its third year, the scheme has three more Mining Craft Apprenticeship places for local history enthusiasts.

The apprenticeship scheme aims to ensure the museum's future, so visitors can continue to enjoy and learn about the history of mining in Wales.

READ MORE:

The scheme is also part of Amgueddfa Cymru’s ongoing commitment to improving the traditional skills base in Wales and has received a proportion of funding support from the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority Sustainable Development Fund.

Ben Monroe and Dai Powell were the first Mining Craft Apprentices to be taken on and are now qualified underground guides, part of the Mines Rescue Service and are currently studying to complete their NVQ Level 4 Supervisor course.

Mr Monroe said: “I recognised this as a very unique opportunity and an excellent chance to improve my skillset and learn about an industry no longer widely practised.”

“The combination of gaining skills and knowledge, in a relaxed and enjoyable environment is a great place to be every day,” said Mr Powell.

Lee Thomas, whose dad Peter worked in Deep Navigation and Penallta Collieries, and Emma Long, who became the National Coal Museum’s first female miner guide, also joined as apprentices in 2017.

Mr Thomas said: “The people I work with at Big Pit are amazing, always happy to pass on their knowledge and help me further my own understanding.”

And Miss Long said: “I was encouraged to apply for the apprenticeship scheme by my friends, and will be eternally grateful to them.

“Apprentices are vital in keeping alive the wonderful experience we provide our visitors at Big Pit.”

For more information, job description and application form, visit the Jobs page at museumwales.ac.uk.

The closing date for applications is March 15.