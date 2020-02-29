A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SAMANTHA LINDA PARNELL, 25, of High Street, Llanhilleth, was ordered to pay £297 in compensation, fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted the criminal damage of the cage inside a police van.

ALICE TODD, 19, of Heol Seddon, Llandaff, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 90 days after she admitted drink-driving in Caerphilly.

She was ordered to pay £197 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

BRADLEY MICHAEL WILKINS, 18, of John Street, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £832 in fines, costs and a surcharge for being drunk and disorderly in Blackwood on September 28, 2019.

His guilt was proven in his absence.

KENNETH KEVIN DAVID BALE, 33, of Gibbons Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £337 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in the city’s Market Street on February 2.

CHLOE RAE BEASLEY, 31, of Seymour Way, Magor, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 22 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £525 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

WESLEY JOHN DAVIES, 29, of Tetbury Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 18 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in the city’s High Street on January 31.

He was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW JOHN HALE, 29, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £156 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN CLEVERLEY, 69, of Brynteg, Bedwas, was conditionally discharged for two years after he admitted breaching a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge and the terms of the restraining order was varied.

CONOR GARIN HOLT, 20, of Forest Road, Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was ordered to pay £220 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis in Caerphilly.

PATRICK DUNKA, 20, of Maes Glas, Whitchurch, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted driving while disqualified and with no insurance on the M4 in Newport.

The Czech national was made the subject of a nine-week curfew and pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.